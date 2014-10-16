BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces extension of time to complete deal with Mark One Lifestyle
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange a debut US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.
The bond is likely to have a minimum 10 year tenor, according to a source.
The banks declined to comment.
Ethiopia hopes to issue a bond either by the end of this year or early 2015, finance minister Sufian Ahmed Beker told IFR earlier this month.
Ethiopia is rated B1 by Moody's and B by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
(Reporting By Michael Turner and Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy)
March 15 Prosegur Cash : * Sets IPO price at 2 euros per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Take up of settlement offer at more than 50 percent of targeted shares at present Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)