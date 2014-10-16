LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange a debut US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.

The bond is likely to have a minimum 10 year tenor, according to a source.

The banks declined to comment.

Ethiopia hopes to issue a bond either by the end of this year or early 2015, finance minister Sufian Ahmed Beker told IFR earlier this month.

Ethiopia is rated B1 by Moody's and B by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings.

(Reporting By Michael Turner and Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy)