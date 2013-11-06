ADDIS ABABA Nov 6 Ethiopia's economy is expected to grow 7.5 percent over the next two fiscal years from 8.5 percent in 2011/12 and inflation is expected to remain in single digits, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

"However, without policy adjustments to address the large consolidated public sector, fiscal deficit and structural bottlenecks, economic growth is projected to taper off in subsequent years," Jan Mikkelson, the IMF's representative in Ethiopia told reporters. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa)