By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA May 28 Ethiopia began diverting a
stretch of the Nile on Tuesday to make way for a $4.7 billion
hydroelectric dam that is worrying downstream countries
dependent on the world's longest river for water.
The Horn of Africa country has laid out plans to invest more
than $12 billion in harnessing the rivers that run through its
rugged highlands, to become Africa's leading power exporter.
Centrepiece to the plan is the Grand Renaissance Dam being
built in the Benishangul-Gumuz region bordering Sudan. Now 21
percent complete, it will eventually have a 6,000 megawatt
capacity, the government says, equivalent to six nuclear power
plants.
"The dam is being built in the middle of the river so you
can't carry out construction work while the river flowed," said
Mihret Debebe, chief executive officer of the state-run
Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation, at a ceremony at the site.
"This now enables us to carry out civil engineering work
without difficulties. The aim is to divert the river by a few
metres and then allow it to flow on its natural course."
Ethiopia's ambitions have heightened concerns in Egypt over
fears the projects may reduce the river's flow. Addis Ababa has
long complained that Cairo was pressuring donor countries and
international lenders to withhold funding.
Ethiopia's energy minister moved to dispel fears over the
dam's impact.
"The dam's construction benefits riparian countries,
showcases fair and equitable use of the river's flow and does
not cause any harm on any country," Alemayehu Tegenu said in a
speech.
Mohamed Bahaa El-Din, Egypt's Minister of Water Resources
and Irrigation, said Cairo was not opposed to Ethiopia's
development projects as long as they did not harm downstream
countries.
"Crises in the distribution and management of water faced in
Egypt these days and the complaints of farmers from a lack of
water confirms that we cannot let go of a single drop of water
from the quantity that comes to us from the Upper Nile," he
said.
A panel of experts from Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan is set to
announce its findings on the impact of the Ethiopian dam on the
Nile's flow in the next two weeks.
