* President says "all options open" to safeguard Nile flow
* Does not want "war" with Ethiopia over giant dam project
* Says seeking political and diplomatic solution
* Mursi, criticised at home, seeks to rally Egyptian
opponents
By Tom Perry and Alastair Macdonald
CAIRO, June 10 Egypt does not want war with
Ethiopia but will keep "all options open", President Mohamed
Mursi said on Monday, turning up the heat in a dispute over a
giant dam Addis Ababa is building across the Nile.
In a televised speech to cheering Islamist supporters, Mursi
voiced understanding for the development needs of poorer nations
upstream in the Nile basin, but rammed home in emotive language
that Egyptians will not accept any reduction in the flow of the
river on which their civilisation has been based for millennia.
Bellicose rhetoric, including talk of military action by
Egyptian politicians last week, had raised concerns of a "water
war" between Africa's second and third most populous states.
But Mursi, for whom the dispute provides an opportunity to
rally Egyptians behind him after a divisive first year in power,
also appeared to leave room for compromise.
He did not renew an Egyptian call - flatly rejected by
Ethiopia last week - for work to stop at the dam but said
further study on its impact was needed.
Describing Ethiopia as a "friendly state", he said Cairo was
pursuing all political and diplomatic avenues for a solution.
Egypt's foreign minister is to visit Addis Ababa to discuss
the project for Africa's biggest hydro power plant. Announced
two years ago, engineers made a notable advance late last month.
"Egypt's water security cannot be violated in any way,"
Mursi said. "As head of state, I confirm to you that all options
are open." He later added: "We are not calling for war, but we
will never permit our water security ... to be threatened."
Drawing on an old Egyptian song about the Nile, he said: "If
it diminishes by one drop then our blood is the alternative."
Cairo had no objection to "development projects in the Nile
Basin states", he added, "but on condition that those projects
do not affect or damage Egypt's legal and historical rights".
Egypt, whose fast-growing population of 84 million uses
almost all of the Nile's supply that reaches them to meet their
needs, cites colonial-era treaties guaranteeing it the lion's
share of the water to defend its position. Ethiopia, the second
most populous state in Africa, says those claims are outdated.
Other African states south of the historic frontier of the
Muslim Arab world - notably Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi,
Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo - are also anxious to
develop the water resources of the Nile Basin.
ETHIOPIAN ASSURANCES
Ethiopia insists the Grand Renaissance Dam an Italian firm
is building on the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border will
generate electricity that it can export and will not reduce the
long-term flow of the Nile, once its huge reservoir is filled.
It says it does not plan to use the water for irrigation.
But Egypt expressed surprise and alarm when engineers began
major work late last month to divert the river in order to start
key parts of the site, a portion of which is already complete.
Sudan, which like Ethiopia already has dams of its own on
the Nile river system, has given its support to the project,
saying it would benefit from electricity. But Egypt, whose own
major barrages on the Nile include the landmark Aswan Dam, has
raised concerns about its safety and effect on water flow.
Mursi said Egypt had carried out studies that showed
"negative consequences" from building the Renaissance Dam.
Mursi faces a planned mass protest by non-Islamist groups on
June 30, the anniversary of his election and he called on his
opponents to forget their differences to safeguard the Nile. He
was ready to "go to everyone", to reach out to those who have
snubbed his previous calls for national reconciliation talks.
Yasser El-Shimy, Egypt analyst for the International Crisis
Group, said: "Mursi is addressing the concerns of Egyptians
regarding their water supplies, while sending a blunt message to
Ethiopia and other Nile Basin countries Cairo takes this issue
quite seriously. He also sought to sound presidential and
well-supported by political allies ahead of the June 30
protests."
Egypt's military rulers, notably in the 1970s but also
later, warned at times of military action if Ethiopia threatened
water resources. Last week, Ethiopia summoned the Egyptian
ambassador after politicians in Cairo were shown on television
suggesting military action or supporting Ethiopian rebels.
The possible downstream effects of the $4.7-billion dam have
been disputed and full details are unclear. Despite its poverty,
Ethiopia insists it can fund the project and has been aided by a
$1-billion loan from China to build power transmission lines.
While letting water through such dams - of which Egypt,
Sudan and Ethiopia already have several - may not reduce its
flow greatly, the filling of the reservoir behind any new dam
means cutting the river's flow for a time. Evaporation from
reservoirs can also permanently reduce water flowing downstream.
Earlier on Monday, Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil
told parliament more time was needed to study Ethiopia's project
and for dialogue with Sudan and Ethiopia on the best design for
the dam and how to fill its reservoir without reducing flow.
