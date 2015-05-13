ADDIS ABABA, May 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ethiopia
plans to begin exporting renewable energy to a broader range of
neighbouring nations by 2018 as part of a cross-border effort to
meet regional energy demand and limit increases in
climate-changing emissions.
The Eastern African Power Pool (EAPP) initiative aims to
create or expand clean energy transmission lines among about a
dozen countries in the region. Ethiopia, which has plans to
dramatically scale up its production and export of
hydroelectricity, would take on a bigger role as a regional
power exporter under the plan.
Currently, Ethiopia exports power to parts of Kenya, Sudan
and Djibouti, but it has signed deals to send power to Tanzania,
Rwanda, South Sudan and Yemen as well, particularly from
hydropower.
The new $1.8 billion Gilgel Gibe 3 dam on the Omo River is
set to begin power production as early as June.
Mekuria Lemma, head of strategy and investment at Ethiopian
Electric Power Corporation, the state-owned sole provider of
electricity in the country, said the regional power pool aims to
boost economic growth in power importing nations, increase
Ethiopia's export earnings and bring grid electricity to
millions without it.
PUSH AT PARIS?
The clean energy advances could help East Africa push for
global cuts in climate-changing emissions at U.N.-led climate
talks in Paris this December, said Negash Teklu, executive
director of PHE (Population, Health and Environment) Ethiopia,
an NGO consortium.
The region faces worsening impacts from climate change,
including stronger droughts and more unpredictable planting
seasons.
"Even though Ethiopia isn't a big emitter it has been
disproportionately affected by climate change," Teklu said.
With many East African nations, including Ethiopia, pushing
ahead with renewable energy projects, countries in the region
may have a stronger position to call for a goal of zero net
carbon emissions by 2050, Teklu said.
NEED FOR POWER
Ethiopia is home to nearly 100 million people, about a
quarter of the total population of the Eastern Africa Power Pool
region, which would stretch from Egypt in the north to Tanzania
in the South, and from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the
west to Djibouti in the east.
Just 20 percent of Ethiopians have access to the country's
electric grid - a percentage even lower in rural areas. Those
without power often cut wood for cooking, increasing
deforestation and hurting water availability.
A surge in the use of reliable renewable energy could both
provide employment for Ethiopia's large number of young people
through small renewable energy businesses and protect the
environment, Teklu said.
The government says in its latest Growth and Transformation
Plan (GTP) that by 2020 it aims to reach 15,000 megawatts of
electrical generating capacity, including 1,500 MW from wind
energy, 11,000 MW from hydropower, 1,200 MW from geothermal,
300 MW from solar and 600 MW from co-generation.
Currently it has an installed electrical capacity of more
than 2,200 megawatts.
The Democratic Republic of Congo also has significant
hydropower potential in the region, but that country's
political instability and weak infrastructure has meant that
Ethiopia is the regional leader in exporting electricity.
DEAL ON THE NILE
In March, the leaders of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan signed a
"declaration of principles" on the use of the Blue Nile - the
Nile's main tributary - for a $4.7 billion, 6,000 MW hydropower
project Ethiopia is constructing on the river, near the Sudanese
border.
The principles call for sharing of data and commit Ethiopia
to working to avoid harm from potential changes in water flows
to Egypt and Sudan. It also gives first rights to electricity
exports from the hydropower plant to those two countries.
Egypt and Sudan, both largely desert nations, depend heavily
on the water of river Nile for drinking water, agriculture and
industries, and plans to dam the river for power have been
hugely controversial.
President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt said at the March
signing that the dam remains "a source of concern and worry" for
Egypt.
But Teklu said that with both Egypt and Sudan facing
electricity shortages, exports from Ethiopia could help both
nations achieve their development needs more cleanly, while
reducing potential future political flashpoints.
"If 12 of us members of EAPP sit down and agree on fair
distribution of electricity needs it can support and compliment
each country's development initiative, contribute to regional
unity" he said.
"Energy integration has happened before in the European
Union, different states of the United States and parts of Asia,
so there is no reason EAPP's goals can't be met while
addressing climate concerns," Teklu said.
(Reporting by E.G. Woldegebriel; editing by Laurie Goering)