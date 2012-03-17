ADDIS ABABA, March 17 Ethiopian troops
have carried out more attacks on Ethiopian rebels inside Eritrea
on Saturday, a day after Eritrea urged United Nations action
against Ethiopia for a previous attack inside its territory.
"We've carried out further attacks on targets inside
Eritrea. This time it's in the north section around Badme," a
senior Ethiopian government official told Reuters on Saturday.
"We were once again successful. This strike was part of our
plan to take proportional measures that included the attacks in
Eritrea's southeast."
Ethiopia announced on Thursday its troops raided three
military bases in Eritrea which it said were used by Ethiopian
rebels, several weeks after accusing the Eritrean government of
planning to kidnap Western tourists.
The official did not give details about who the troops
targeted, but said Ethiopia's government would make a more
detailed announcement later in the day.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by James Macharia; Editing
