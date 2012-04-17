* Meles says Addis Ababa has taken unnamed measures
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, April 17 Ethiopian Prime Minister
Meles Zenawi accused Eritrea on Tuesday of abducting dozens of
Ethiopian miners from the country's northwest, in a potential
escalation of tension between the arch-enemies.
Ethiopian troops crossed into the Red Sea state last month
and attacked what they said were military bases used by rebels
to stage raids, including a January attack that killed five
Western tourists in Ethiopia's remote Afar region.
These attacks were the first on Eritrean soil that Ethiopia
has admitted to since the end of a devastating 1998-2000 border
war, sparking concern that their unresolved frontier spat could
escalate into a full-scale war.
"They (Eritrean government) recently kidnapped more than 100
young miners who were mining gold in our country's northwest.
And in the northeast, they killed some tourists and kidnapped
others," Meles said, the latter referring to the January raid.
"We have taken proportional measures in both locations," he
told lawmakers in response to a question on relations with
Eritrea.
Meles did not specify when and exactly where the abductions
in the country's northwest Tigray region took place, nor the
measures his country had subsequently taken.
Eritrean officials were not immediately available for
comment, but they often dismiss their rivals' allegations as a
ploy to harm Eritrea's reputation.
Ethiopia routinely accuses Asmara of supporting Ethiopian
separatist groups. It blamed an Afar rebel movement for the
kidnapping of Westerners in its northern Afar region in 2007,
and again for the attack in the same area earlier this year.
Gunmen killed two Germans, two Hungarians and an Austrian in
a dawn attack on a group of tourists in the remote Afar region
on January 17, and seized two Germans and two Ethiopians.
A rebel group in the Afar region said in February it had
freed the two Germans, although there has been no official
confirmation of the release.
After the border war, the Hague-based Eritrea-Ethiopia
Boundary Commission ruled that the flashpoint town of Badme
belonged to Eritrea but the village remains in the hands of its
neighbour, which is calling for negotiations to implement the
ruling.
Asmara blames the international community for the impasse,
and President Isaias Afewerki last month accused the United
States of plotting the Ethiopian raids.
Ethiopia is Washington's biggest ally in the Horn of Africa
region and has deployed troops in lawless Somalia to fight al
Qaeda-linked insurgents in Somalia.
"The military incursions were plotted by Washington with the
aim of diverting attention from implementing the boundary
commission's decision," Isaias said in an interview with state
television.
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy)