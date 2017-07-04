CHILIMO, Ethiopia, July 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Ethiopia is enlisting the cooperation of people in and around
its forests to manage woodland better, hoping to protect the
country from the effects of climate change while boosting
development prospects for its population of 100 million.
The government of Africa’s second most populous country has
set an ambitious aim of reducing poverty and becoming a
carbon-neutral economy by 2025, in part by transforming the way
rural landscapes are managed.
Its Climate Resilient Green Economy strategy aims to meet
half of its target reduction in carbon emissions by adding 5
million hectares (12.4 million acres) of forests by 2020 – just
three years from now – and restoring 22 million hectares of
degraded landscapes by 2030.
The government sees adding forests as a key way to both curb
climate change and help the country adapt to and deal with
strong climate change impacts, including droughts, said Yitbetu
Moges, the national representative for REDD+ (Reducing Emissions
from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) at Ethiopia’s
Ministry of Forestry, Environment and Climate Change.
With water resources under ever greater stress due to the
country’s rising population, forests are important to
maintaining stable rainfall and building drought resilience,
while the carbon they store reduces emissions to the
environment, Moges said.
STARTING IN OROMIA
According to the ministry, the biggest forest conservation
programmes are taking place in Oromia, which is home to a third
of the country’s population.
The 10-year Oromia Forested Landscape Programme (OFLP),
which is getting underway this year, is a community-centered
programme for sustainable forest management.
The project, with an initial $18 million of funding from the
World Bank, aims to reduce deforestation and lower net
greenhouse gas emissions resulting from land use.
The programme’s first pilot project launched in early May in
the Chilimo Forest Reserve, one of the last remnants of a dry,
mountainous forest that once covered Ethiopia’s central plateau.
Located 90 km (56 miles) west of Addis Ababa, the forest
currently covers about 5,000 hectares (12,300 acres), down from
12,000 hectares (29,600 acres) in the 1980s, mainly as a result
of logging in the early 1990s, officials say.
Under the programme, local community cooperatives have been
given the right to protect and manage the forest, which faces
encroaching population pressure and illegal logging, and decide
on how to use the benefits accrued from it.
The programme encourages cooperative members to harvest
stalks and other crop residue from fields for fuel, instead of
using wood, and cultivate wild honey and crops like green
pepper, onion and potatoes, which can be grown within the forest
limits without requiring significant deforestation.
Communities are also urged to plant fast-growing, non-native
trees such as eucalyptus to harvest for timber or medicinal
purposes as a way of generating income.
Degu Woldegiorgis, a local community leader, is a member of
one of 12 forest associations, representing 3,000 residents
around Chilimo, that will participate in managing the forest.
He said the community’s decision to help preserve the
Chilimo reserve is the result of seeing the problems other
communities have faced after destroying their forests.
“The forest is our life. We get many benefits from the
forest,” he said.
Woldegiorgis said his community has committed to planting
three tree seedlings per community member on deforested land
each year.
BENEFITS DOWNSTREAM
Stephen Danyo, an expert in natural resources management
with the World Bank’s Ethiopia office, said the forestry
management scheme aims not just to secure incomes for local
communities but to protect water resources for downstream
communities as well.
“Forest is worth protecting and expanding because forest not
only provides jobs and livelihoods, it provides water security,
it provides food security, it provides climate security,” he
said.
Moges said protecting forests would also help ensure more
stable harvests by protecting water supplies – a major concern
in a country where the government says 7.8 million Ethiopians
face food shortages as a result of climate change-related
drought and land degradation.
“Agriculture will benefit as it will be less impacted by
climate change shocks, creating climate stability, in addition
to the forest’s well-known touristic benefits,” he said.
The government estimates that about 15.5 percent of Ethiopia
is covered in forests – but the country is losing 92,000
hectares (227,000 acres) of forest annually, and only 20,000
hectares (49,000 acres) are being replanted, Moges said.
He said that to protect more forests young Ethiopians need
to learn about the value of forest conservation in school, from
primary level onward.
Woldegiorgis, on the other hand, thinks tougher punishments
for illegal loggers in the Chilimo Forest Reserve are needed. He
said that loggers caught by his organisation and handed over to
the authorities have received what he sees as lenient prison
sentences of only a few months.
POPULATION PRESSURE
Moges also thinks some of Ethiopia’s rural population needs
to move to its cities to better protect forests and other land
as the country’s population expands. More than 80 percent of the
country’s population lives in rural areas, adding to the
pressure on forests, he said.
“National planning is needed with regards to population
pressure to relieve pressure on land. But we also have to ensure
today’s children can migrate to cities, learn in good schools,
be employed in industries, and open up business,” he said.
Danyo said such strategies need to start working soon, or
Ethiopia may struggle to hold onto its remaining forests as
population pressures grow.
“There’s not much left in Ethiopia of the old, native,
original forest. It’s disappearing quickly,” he said.
“Protecting forests is not just because people love trees and
forests but because it’s important for poverty reduction, jobs,
water security energy and agriculture.”
Moges said he sees protecting forests as critical to the
country’s future success.
“A prosperous Ethiopia is one that protects its forest
resources. Preserving forests is creating prosperity,” he said.
