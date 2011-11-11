* Deaths of children under five stood at 20 pct in 1990
* Figure reduced to 8.8 pct in 2011
* Ethiopia faces yearly droughts, 4.5 mln affected this year
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Nov 11 Ethiopia has more than
halved its child mortality rates since 1990 through campaigns to
increase the number of health workers and clinics throughout the
country, government and aid officials said on Friday.
The Horn of Africa nation has long suffered from one of the
world's highest death rates of children due to recurring
droughts. Twenty years ago the mortality rate for those aged
under five was about 20 percent.
"Today, according to the 2011 Ethiopian Demographic and
Health Survey, that figure has been slashed by more than half to
8.8 per cent," said Keseteberhan Admassu, Ethiopia's State
Minister of Health.
"Reducing malnutrition, which is an underlying factor in at
least half of all under-five deaths, has had a profound impact
on the survival rates of children," he told a gathering of
representatives of United Nations agencies.
Keseteberhan said the nation-wide malnutrition rate has been
slashed by 32 percent, with prevalence to being underweight
dropping to 28.7 percent in 2010 from 42.1 percent in 2000.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) attributed the reductions
to increased access to health posts in remote and
drought-stricken areas, and a growing number of health workers.
The number of health posts has surged to more than 9,000 in
2011 from a handful in 2004 with priority shifted towards
food-insecure areas, UNICEF said.
"The vigorous training of health extension workers who are
on the frontline in the work to provide integrated health,
nutrition, sanitation and hygiene services to rural communities
... has paid off," said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF's representative to
Ethiopia.
Across the Horn of Africa, a fierce drought is forcing more
than 13 million people to rely on emergency food aid this year,
according to aid agencies.
Some 3.7 million Somalis are at risk of starvation in the
worst drought in decades, including some 2 million in rebel-held
regions that most major humanitarian agencies cannot reach.
Though 4.5 million of Ethiopia's 80 million people are
affected, the United Nations says Addis Ababa is better equipped
to tackle the drought's impact on the impoverished country.
(Editing by David Clarke and Alistair Lyon)