Aug 21 Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has
died, Ethiopian state television said on Tuesday.
Meles had not been seen in several weeks. The government
said in July that he was taking a break to recover from an
unspecified condition.
State television said Deputy Prime Minister Hailemariam
Desalegn will be acting prime minister.
Rumours that Meles is seriously ill have been rife since the
former guerrilla leader, in power since ousting Mengistu Haile
Mariam's military junta in 1991, failed to attend an African
Union summit in Addis Ababa last month.