* Opposition party promises more protests if demands not met
* Biggest demonstration since post-election unrest in 2005
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, June 2 About 10,000 Ethiopians
staged an anti-government procession on Sunday in the first
large-scale protest since a disputed 2005 election ended in
street violence that killed 200 people.
The demonstrators marched through Addis Ababa's northern
Arat Kilo and Piazza districts before gathering at Churchill
Avenue in front of a looming obelisk with a giant red star
perched on top, a relic of Ethiopia's violent Communist past.
Some carried banners reading "Justice! Justice! Justice!"
and some bore pictures of imprisoned opposition figures. Others
chanted, "We call for respect of the constitution".
A few police officers watched the demonstration, for which
the authorities had granted permission.
"We have repeatedly asked the government to release
political leaders, journalists and those who asked the
government not to intervene in religious affairs," said Yilekal
Getachew, chairman of the Semayawi (Blue) Party which organised
the protests.
He said the demonstrators also wanted action to tackle
unemployment, inflation and corruption.
"If these questions are not resolved and no progress is made
in the next three months, we will organise more protests. It is
the beginning of our struggle," he told Reuters.
Government officials were not immediately available for
comment.
ANTI-TERRORISM LAW
Ethiopian opposition parties routinely accuse the government
of harassment and say their candidates are often intimidated in
polls. The 547-seat legislature has only one opposition member.
Though its economy is one of the fastest-growing in Africa,
Ethiopia is often criticised by human rights watchdogs for
clamping down on opposition and the media on national security
grounds, a charge the government denies.
Critics point to a 2009 anti-terrorism law that makes anyone
caught publishing information that could induce readers into
acts of terrorism liable to jail terms of 10 to 20 years.
Last year, an Ethiopian court handed sentences of eight
years to life to 20 journalists, opposition figures and others
for conspiring with rebels to topple the government.
More than 10 journalists have been charged under the
anti-terrorism law, according to the Committee to Protect
Journalists, which says Ethiopia has the highest number of
exiled journalists in the world.
Muslims, who form about a third of Ethiopia's mostly
Christian population, staged mosque sit-ins in 2012, accusing
the government of meddling in religious affairs and jailing
their leaders.
Ethiopia, long seen by the West as a bulwark against radical
Islamists in neighbouring Somalia, denies interfering, but says
it fears militant Islam is taking root in the country.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Alistair Lyon)