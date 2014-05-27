* A.T. Kearney will run the Alle wholesaler for 2-1/2 years
* Ethiopia aims to upgrade its supply, distribution networks
* Targets increased competition, costs and inflation cuts
By Binyam Tamene
ADDIS ABABA, May 27 A U.S. management
consultancy has won a short contract to run Ethiopia's
just-launched state-owned cash-and-carry chain, officials said,
the first such concession given to a foreign company by a
country that tightly controls its retail industry.
A.T. Kearney will run the Alle wholesaler for two-and-a-half
years, similar to other management deals that have on rare
occasions been offered to foreigners in other prized but
protected areas, such as telecoms.
Ethiopia's fast-growing market of 90 million people has
lured foreign investors, including from Sweden, Turkey and
India, to its manufacturing and agri-business sectors. But laws
prevent international firms from entering sectors viewed
domestically either as cash-cows or as politically sensitive.
Before Monday's launch of the wholesaler Alle, Reuters
revealed that Ethiopia - once run by communists - was pushing
the door ajar to foreign retailers by offering management deals
although it is keeping the state in control.
"We are an independent management company," said Mirko
Warschun of A.T. Kearney, which had advised on setting up Alle.
"Our work on behalf of the Ethiopia's Ministry of Trade gave
us the opportunity to take this much further - to reduce food
price inflation and modernise trade," he said, in comments at
the Alle launch late on Monday.
Ethiopia has said it needs to modernise its supply and
distribution networks and encourage competition to cut costs and
keep down inflation, which leapt to 40 percent in 2011 when food
prices surged and government price caps led to hoarding.
Trade Minister Kebede Chane said Ethiopia had looked into
opening up the market to international companies such as Walmart
as well as launching a state-owned "Walmart-like
company".
"The current unfortunate status of Ethiopian businesses,
which are not ready to compete with international (companies)
like Walmart ... made government lose interest in the first
option," Kebede said at the launch.
Ethiopia's private sector is not yet three decades old.
During the 1970s and 1980s, the country's communist leadership -
best known for "Red Terror" purges and a 1980s famine -
nationalised businesses and ran the economy into the ground.
While Ethiopia is now among sub-Saharan Africa's fastest
growing economies and its fifth biggest, it has spurned the
liberalising approach of other African markets.
It has held control of its telecoms monopoly and kept
foreigners out of retail and banking, while opening up its
manufacturing industry to help create jobs.
Although Alle is state-owned, the government promises it
will be run like a private firm.
The wholesaler's interim director, Nuredin Mohamed, forecast
Alle would control about a quarter of the wholesale market.
Ethiopia's leading commerical bank, the state-owned Commercial
Bank of Ethiopia was financing 600 million birr ($31 million) of
the 1 billion birr start-up capital, he said.
A.T. Kearney's Warschun dismissed worries that other
wholesalers would be crowded out. "There is huge opportunity for
other competitors in the market because Ethiopia is growing, the
market is growing, the middle class is developing," he said.
($1 = 19.5625 Ethiopian birrs)
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Louise Ireland)