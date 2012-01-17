* Group says resettled people left hungry
* Addis has leased area size of Belgium to foreigners
* Government says HRW wrong in alleging programme
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 17 Ethiopia is forcing
tens of thousands of people off their land so it can lease it to
foreign investors, leaving former landowners destitute and in
some cases starving, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.
The Horn of Africa state has already leased 3 million
hectares - an area just smaller than Belgium - to foreign farm
businesses and the U.S.-based rights group said that Addis Ababa
had plans to lease another 2.1 million hectares.
The United Nations has increasingly voiced concern that
countries such as China and Gulf Arab states are buying swathes
of land in Africa and Asia to secure their own food supplies,
often at the expense of local people.
HRW said that 1.5 million Ethiopians would eventually be
forced from their land and highlighted what it said was the
latest case of forced relocation in its report "Ethiopia: Forced
Relocations Bring Hunger, Hardship".
"The Ethiopian government under its "villagisation"
programme is forcibly relocating approximately 70,000 indigenous
people from the western Gambella region to new villages that
lack adequate food, farmland, healthcare, and educational
facilities," HRW said, adding it had interviewed more than 100
people for the report.
"The first round of forced relocations occurred at the worst
possible time of year - the beginning of the harvest. Government
failure to provide food assistance for relocated people has
caused endemic hunger and cases of starvation," it said.
Government officials deny the charge and say the affected
plots of land are largely uninhabited and under-used, while it
has also launched a programme to settle tens of thousands from
the remote province in more fertile areas of the country.
"Human Rights Watch has wrongly alleged the villagisation
programme to be unpopular and problematic," government spokesman
Bereket Simon told Reuters.
"There is no evidence to back the claim. This programme is
taking place with the full preparation and participation of
regional authorities, the government and residents," he said.
Ethiopia says its prime intention in leasing large chunks of
land is technology transfer and to boost production in a country
that has been ravaged by droughts over the past few decades.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Ben Harding)