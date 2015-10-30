JOHANNESBURG Oct 30 South Africa's Standard
Bank has opened an office in Ethiopia, it said on
Friday, to gain a foothold in one of Africa's fastest growing
economies where foreign lenders are not allowed to own banks.
Ethiopia is a lucrative market with a population of about 90
million people and which Standard Bank - Africa's largest by
assets with a presence in 20 countries - said has averaged
economic growth of more than 10 percent for the past five years.
The bank launched its office in Africa's second most
populous nation on Thursday following requests from its clients.
"We're thinking of more than just a representative office
obviously, but honestly that isn't a decision not just made by
us, but the regulatory environment would need to change first,"
said Taitu Wondwosen, who heads the new office.
"We tend to follow our clients and many have expressed
interest in the growing Ethiopian market," she said.
The office, based in the capital Addis Ababa, will be
administered by Standard Bank's head office in South Africa, the
bank said in a statement.
Other banking institutions with representative offices in
Addis Ababa include the European Investment Bank,
Germany's Commerzbank, pan-African lender Ecobank
, Export-Import Bank of India, National Bank
of Egypt and Bank of Africa.
Ethiopia has a tight grip on its financial sector, dominated
by state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia.
Ethiopia is trying to expand its modest industrial base and
has been investing heavily in new roads, railways and
hydro-electric power plants to draw in investors, although
foreigners are banned from owning telecoms, banking and retail
companies.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)