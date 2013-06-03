BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
CAPE TOWN, June 3 Ethiopian Airlines plans to buy or lease up to six more 787 Dreamliner passenger jets by 2018 as it adds routes to Asia and South America, its chief executive told Reuters.
"We are looking at another five or six by 2017/18. We always maintain a 60/40 percent balance, with 60 percent owned and 40 percent leased," Tewolde Gebremariam said on the sidelines of a global airline industry conference.
A long-time Boeing customer, the company has already bought 10 Dreamliners, which will form part of its core fleet.
Ethiopian Airlines in April became the world's first carrier to resume flights with the Dreamliner after regulators ordered all 787s grounded due to faulty batteries.
Gebremariam said the company would also lease an additional three Dreamliners on a monthly basis from 2015.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.