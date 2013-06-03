CAPE TOWN, June 3 Ethiopian Airlines plans to buy or lease up to six more 787 Dreamliner passenger jets by 2018 as it adds routes to Asia and South America, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We are looking at another five or six by 2017/18. We always maintain a 60/40 percent balance, with 60 percent owned and 40 percent leased," Tewolde Gebremariam said on the sidelines of a global airline industry conference.

A long-time Boeing customer, the company has already bought 10 Dreamliners, which will form part of its core fleet.

Ethiopian Airlines in April became the world's first carrier to resume flights with the Dreamliner after regulators ordered all 787s grounded due to faulty batteries.

Gebremariam said the company would also lease an additional three Dreamliners on a monthly basis from 2015.