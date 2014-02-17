UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
GENEVA Feb 17 A hijacked aircraft landed at Geneva's international airport early on Monday, an airport spokesman said without giving details of the flight.
Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement that one of its flights had been "forced to proceed" to Geneva, adding that all passengers and crew were safe at the airport.
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Richard Lough in Nairobi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Edmund Blair, John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders