GENEVA Feb 17 A hijacked aircraft landed at Geneva's international airport early on Monday, an airport spokesman said without giving details of the flight.

Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement that one of its flights had been "forced to proceed" to Geneva, adding that all passengers and crew were safe at the airport.

