ADDIS ABABA, June 1 Ethiopia has cut off
internet access nationwide until at least June 8 to try to stop
cheats from posting high school exam papers on social media, a
government official said on Thursday.
Hundreds of thousands of students will take the tests
throughout the Horn of Africa country with Grade 10 exams taking
place from May 31 until June 2, and Grade 12 tests from June 5
until June 8.
Last year, exam papers were widely posted online, prompting
the government to reschedule the tests, which are the main
public exams for 16- and 18-year-olds to secure places at
university and on vocational courses.
"The shutdown is aimed at preventing a repeat of leaks that
occurred last year," Mohammed Seid, public relations director of
Ethiopia's Office for Government Communications Affairs, told
Reuters.
"We are being proactive. We want our students to concentrate
and be free of the psychological pressure and distractions that
this brings."
Mohammed did not give a precise date regarding when the
shutdown would be lifted, but added it would last throughout the
exam period.
He said only access to social media outlets was cut off and
that services such as airline bookings and banking requiring
internet access remained intact.
A Reuters witness confirmed that WiFi and cellular internet
access has been cut off. Access at embassies and international
organisations remained intact.
It is not the first time that Addis Ababa has pulled the
plug on the internet. At the height of protests in late 2015 and
2016, Ethiopia imposed a blanket ban for weeks before disrupting
only social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter.
At that time, rights group Amnesty International slammed the
disruption as an "intent on stifling expression and free
exchange of information".
Critics say Ethiopia, an important Horn of Africa ally of
the West sandwiched between volatile Somalia and Sudan, often
clamps down on freedoms under the guise of national security.
The government denies the accusations.
