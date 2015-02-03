UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ACCRA Feb 3 A court in Togo awarded the former chief executive of Pan-African Ecobank Thierry Tanoh $11.6 million on Tuesday in his wrongful dismissal suit.
The bank said it would appeal the ruling.
Ecobank's board fired Tanoh last March after months of turmoil over allegations that he allowed breaches of corporate governance. Last month a court in Ivory Coast awarded him $15 million for defamation over a row in the run-up to his dismissal. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February