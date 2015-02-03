ACCRA Feb 3 A court in Togo awarded the former chief executive of Pan-African Ecobank Thierry Tanoh $11.6 million on Tuesday in his wrongful dismissal suit.

The bank said it would appeal the ruling.

Ecobank's board fired Tanoh last March after months of turmoil over allegations that he allowed breaches of corporate governance. Last month a court in Ivory Coast awarded him $15 million for defamation over a row in the run-up to his dismissal. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)