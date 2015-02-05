ACCRA Feb 5 Rushed growth and poor governance at pan-African lender Ecobank poses serious concerns, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report about banks operating across African borders.

The Fund said Ecobank Nigeria's "relatively weak capital position remains a concern" and that rapid loan growth at the bank, which is a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, raises suspicion of reckless lending. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)