BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 Nedbank Group said on Thursday it will acquire a 20 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank for $493 million, ending months of speculation the South African bank would walk away from the deal over governance concerns.
Nedbank, South Africa's fourth-largest lender, had a right to acquire the stake under the terms of a 2011 loan to Ecobank. But a crisis over corporate governance and the departure of Ecobank's chief executive in March raised questions about whether Nedbank would go through with the deal.
Nedbank will pay $493.4 million in cash for new Ecobank shares, it said in a statement.
Nedbank Chief Executive Mike Brown told Reuters in August that Ecobank had made "enormous progress" on resolving its governance issues.
Togo-based Ecobank has a presence in over 30 sub-Saharan countries, meaning the deal would broaden Nedbank's reach well beyond its core South African market. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.