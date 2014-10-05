ACCRA Oct 5 Pan-African lender Ecobank plans to wind down its strategy of rapid expansion across Africa and focus on existing businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, its chief executive said on Sunday.

CEO Albert Essien said he aimed to expand existing businesses and make them more efficient, and thus more profitable. The bank is one of the most prominent financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa and has a presence in nearly 40 countries. (Editing by Joe Bavier and Jane Baird)