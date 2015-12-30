DUBAI Dec 30 Etihad Airways will file an appeal early next week against a German court ruling that revoked its right to jointly sell tickets for some routes operated by Air Berlin this winter, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said on Wednesday.

The airline said it was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, adding the withdrawal of approved code share services on 29 routes "materially reduces competition and consumer choice within and beyond Germany".

The court on Wednesday said Etihad may not continue to operate the code share flights between Jan. 16 and up until the end of the winter schedule in March because they were not covered by the current air traffic rights agreement between Germany and the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by David French)