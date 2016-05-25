ABU DHABI May 25 Etihad Airways and several
carriers in which it has equity stakes have raised $500 million
through a five-year bond for capital spending, investment in
planes and to refinance debts, the airline said on Wednesday.
The fund raising by Etihad Airways Partners, which includes
airlines such as Alitalia, airberlin, Air
Serbia and Air Seychelles, follows an initial $700 million debt
issue in September.
"This transaction shows the strength of that grouping, as
well as the strength of the individual members," Etihad Airways
President and Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said.
The five-year bond has a yield of 6.75 percent, sources told
Reuters.
ADS Securities, Anoa Capital, Goldman Sachs and
Integrated Capital were joint bookrunners for the bond, which
was raised through the special purpose vehicle EA Partners II
B.V.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by David Clarke)