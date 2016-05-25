ABU DHABI May 25 Etihad Airways and several carriers in which it has equity stakes have raised $500 million through a five-year bond for capital spending, investment in planes and to refinance debts, the airline said on Wednesday.

The fund raising by Etihad Airways Partners, which includes airlines such as Alitalia, airberlin, Air Serbia and Air Seychelles, follows an initial $700 million debt issue in September.

"This transaction shows the strength of that grouping, as well as the strength of the individual members," Etihad Airways President and Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said.

The five-year bond has a yield of 6.75 percent, sources told Reuters.

ADS Securities, Anoa Capital, Goldman Sachs and Integrated Capital were joint bookrunners for the bond, which was raised through the special purpose vehicle EA Partners II B.V. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by David Clarke)