By Archana Narayanan and Stanley Carvalho
| DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 14
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 14 Etihad Airways is in
talks with potential fixed income investors, seeking to raise
around $1 billion through a debut bond issue, sources aware of
the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline is planning to launch
its bond through a unit or special purpose vehicle housing its
equity stakes in global airlines, two Gulf-based sources aware
of the matter said.
Etihad owns stakes in Alitalia, Virgin Australia
, Air Berlin, and India's Jet Airways,
among others.
Unlisted Etihad is in advanced talks with Goldman Sachs
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to enlist them
as lead arrangers for the transaction, two separate sources
said, adding they are expected to be joined by boutique firms
ADS Securities and Anoa Capital on the deal.
HSBC may also join as an arranger of the
transaction, which is likely to happen before the end of the
third quarter, one of the sources added.
Etihad declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition
of anonymity as the information is not yet public.
(Editing by David French)