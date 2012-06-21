DUBAI, June 21 Etihad Airways, battling to
distinguish itself from rival Gulf Arab carriers, has bought 200
hens and three beehives as part of the fight to win customers by
appealing to their palates.
The state-backed Abu Dhabi airline, which competes against
Dubai-owned Emirates airline and Qatar Airways, said
on Thursday its new hens and bees will produce eggs and honey to
be served exclusively to its passengers.
The airline is also developing "a line of signature
pickles", all grown at an organic farm in Abu Dhabi.
"We are thrilled to be the only airline in the world
offering organic eggs and honey directly from our own locally
raised hens and bees," Etihad said in a statement detailing its
poultry plans.
The eggs from the free-range hens will be used in
first-class dishes, including "the hugely popular 'eggs any
style' breakfast option," prepared by the airline's onboard
chefs.
The three Gulf Arab airlines are battling for dominance and
frequently top each other with new levels of luxury. Emirates
airline offers shower facilities to first class passengers on
its Airbus A380 jumbo jets.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, editing by Paul Casciato)