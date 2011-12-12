* Etihad will buy 10 additional 787-9 Dreamliners
* Orders makes Etihad world's largest customers of the 787-9
* Carrier says will also buy two 777 Freighters
(Adds details)
DUBAI, DEC 12 - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will buy 12
planes from Boeing, including 10 787-9 Dreamliners, in a
deal valued at $2.8 billion at current list prices, the airline
said in a statement on Monday.
The new orders makes Etihad the world's largest customer of
the fuel-efficient 787-9 with a total of 41 on order.
It also bought two Boeing 777 Freighters, taking the number
of 777s in its fleet to 21.
Reuters reported exclusively last month, citing sources,
that Etihad had agreed the deal with Boeing, and the two parties
steered clear of announcing the purchase at the Dubai Airshow,
which was dominated by Etihad's Gulf-based rivals Emirates and
Qatar Airways.
Etihad said on Monday that it also had options and purchase
rights for 25 more 787s.
"Both the 787 Dreamliner and the 777 Freighter offer highly
attractive operating economics and will facilitate our global
expansion plans by allowing us to transport passengers and cargo
into new markets from our hub in Abu Dhabi," Etihad Airways
Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in the statement.
The 787-9 will be initially used on Etihad's routes to
destinations including Dublin, Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing
and Nagoya, Delhi and Istanbul, the carrier said.
Etihad had a muted presence at the airshow in neighbouring
emirate Dubai last month, where more than $62 billion in civil
aerospace and defence orders were placed.
Emirates ordered 50 wide-body 777 jetliners at the show in a
deal valued at $18 billion, which was the Boeing's largest-ever
single-order deal.
Boeing, on track to notch its highest number of commercial
aircraft orders since 2007, is working to bag what many experts
say are the last available orders in a buying spree by U.S.
operators.
The world's second-largest planemaker after Europe's Airbus
is deep in talks with United Continental Holdings
, FedEx and Southwest Airlines for orders
for several hundred airplanes, according to industry experts and
sources with knowledge of the order negotiations.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)