DUBAI Nov 9 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and
state fund Mubadala have extended their partnership
which could lead to $1 billion of new contracts over a decade,
the airline said on Monday.
Mubadala has interests and operations in various sectors
including aerospace, real estate, oil and gas, communications
and mining, while Etihad is the United Arab Emirates' national
carrier. Both are owned by Abu Dhabi's government.
The new agreement will see Etihad appoint Mubadala unit SR
Technics, which maintains and repairs aircraft, engines and
components, as its preferred service provider on what the
airline described as commercially competitive terms.
Mubadala and Etihad may also establish a narrow-body
aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Eastern
Europe, the statement said, adding negotiations were already
underway "with concerned parties". It did not provide further
details.
In May 2014, Etihad agreed to buy plane maintenance firm Abu
Dhabi Aircraft Technologies from Mubadala, while the same month
the fund also revealed it would sell the airline part of a
pilot-training company.
