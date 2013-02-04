* To present due diligence results to board - Etihad CEO
* CEO Hogan says no plans to cancel Boeing Dreamliner orders
* No talks with Alitalia beyond code sharing
* No plans to issue bonds - Etihad CFO
By Stanley Carvalho and Raissa Kasolowsky
ABU DHABI, Feb 4 Etihad Airways is close to
taking a stake in India's Jet Airways the Abu Dhabi
airline said on Monday after reporting a tripling in profits for
last year.
Such a deal would support the Indian carrier's efforts to
woo foreign investors to help cope with fierce competition and
high costs in the Indian market.
Etihad, launched in 2003, is on a buying spree to compete
with regional rivals Emirates and Qatar Airways. The
Gulf carrier has taken stakes in Virgin Australia and
Aer Lingus and raised its shareholding in Air Berlin
and Air Seychelles.
"We are doing our due diligence (on Jet Airways) in the next
week. We will present it to our board and take it from there,"
Chief Executive James Hogan said at a press conference.
The Jet Airways deal would be the first foreign investment
into India's aviation industry since the government relaxed
ownership rules in September last year.
This allows foreign airlines to buy up to 49 percent in the
country's domestic carriers, many of which are facing stiff
competition and high operating costs.
Hogan said he had met with senior Indian aviation officials
and ministers last week to understand the new rules of India's
foreign direct investment scheme.
"We also wanted to understand the issues that have impacted
Indian civil aviation, how they think this will change in the
coming years," he said.
The terms of the possible deal have not been disclosed, but
a government source said earlier this month Etihad was in talks
to pick up a 24-percent stake in Jet for up to $330 million.
Unlisted Etihad reported net profit of $42 million for 2012,
compared with $14 million in the previous year.
DREAMLINER
Hogan also said Etihad had no plans to cancel its orders for
Boeing's troubled 787 Dreamliner. Etihad has a total of
41 787-9 Dreamliners on order and options for an additional 25
aircraft.
All 50 Boeing 787s are out of action as investigators in the
United States, Japan and France look into problems with
batteries on the aircraft.
Japan Airlines said on Monday that it would talk to
Boeing about compensation for grounding the 787.
"The 787 is a great aircraft, we have no doubt it will be
resolved and the aircraft will be up and fine," Hogan said. When
asked if Etihad would cancel any Boeing orders, he said: "Not at
all."
Hogan also said that the airline has had no discussions with
Italian carrier Alitalia beyond code sharing.
Investors in Alitalia are considering selling their shares
in the airline, with some pushing for a deal with long-time
stakeholder Air France-KLM.
The airline's chief financial officer James Rigney also said
Etihad had no plans to issue bonds for financing its aircraft
deliveries this year.