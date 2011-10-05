ABU DHABI Oct 5 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways posted a 39 percent jump in its third-quarter revenues on Wednesday as the unlisted carrier grew its network and increased passenger numbers.

Revenues rose to $1.1 billion in the quarter compared with $785 million in the same period last year, the state-owned airline said in a statement.

Etihad reiterated that it remains on track to break-even this year but did not disclose its quarterly loss.

Seat factor increased 3.8 percent to 80.7 percent, the highest in any quarter since the airline began operations in late 2003, it said.

"Despite the continuing challenges of high fuel prices and economic downturn in many of the markets in which Etihad operates, we are seeing strong growth in all our key commercial indicators," Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in the statement.

Markets in the Americas and Asia-Pacific contributed strongly to growth, the airline added.

Etihad which flies to 86 cities will add 6 new destinations - Maldives, Seychelles, Chengdu in China, Dusseldorf, Shanghai and Nairobi over the coming six months.

In 2012, the airline will take delivery of seven passenger aircraft - four B777-300 ER aircraft and three A320-200s, it said.

The airline's stated target is to break even in 2011 and earn profits in 2012. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates.