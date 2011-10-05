ABU DHABI Oct 5 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways
posted a 39 percent jump in its third-quarter revenues on
Wednesday as the unlisted carrier grew its network and increased
passenger numbers.
Revenues rose to $1.1 billion in the quarter compared with
$785 million in the same period last year, the state-owned
airline said in a statement.
Etihad reiterated that it remains on track to break-even
this year but did not disclose its quarterly loss.
Seat factor increased 3.8 percent to 80.7 percent, the
highest in any quarter since the airline began operations in
late 2003, it said.
"Despite the continuing challenges of high fuel prices and
economic downturn in many of the markets in which Etihad
operates, we are seeing strong growth in all our key commercial
indicators," Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in the
statement.
Markets in the Americas and Asia-Pacific contributed
strongly to growth, the airline added.
Etihad which flies to 86 cities will add 6 new destinations
- Maldives, Seychelles, Chengdu in China, Dusseldorf, Shanghai
and Nairobi over the coming six months.
In 2012, the airline will take delivery of seven passenger
aircraft - four B777-300 ER aircraft and three A320-200s, it
said.
The airline's stated target is to break even in 2011 and
earn profits in 2012. Oil-rich Abu Dhabi is the capital of the
United Arab Emirates.
