ABU DHABI, April 3 Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's
flagship carrier, said quarterly revenues rose 28 percent on the
back of increased passenger numbers and the expansion of its
global network.
The unlisted airline said first quarter revenues were $989
million, compared with $770 million for the year-ago period,
according to a statement on Tuesday.
Average seat factor was 76.5 percent for the first-quarter
and the airline carried 2.36 million passengers during the
period.
"We met all our revenue targets and budget estimates in
first quarter, despite challenging economic conditions
confronting the international community," Chief Executive James
Hogan said in the statement.
The airline acquired 30 percent of Germany's Air Berlin
last year and took a 40-percent stake in Air Seychelles
in February.
"Investment in Air Berlin and Air Seychelles are already
bearing fruit and we are starting to see both revenue and cost
benefits from synergies with each carrier," Hogan said.
Etihad posted its first annual profit in 2011 since it was
created nine years ago, notching a small $14 million profit.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Dinesh Nair, Editing by
Amran Abocar)