(Corrects percentage in paragraph 13 to 3.96 not 3.6)
* Etihad buys 3.96 pct stake in Virgin Australia
* Stake bought through open mkt purchases
* Plans to buy at least 10 pct eventually - Etihad CEO
* Virgin Australia shares gain 2.4 pct
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's rapidly-growing Etihad
Airways has bought a four percent stake in Virgin Australia
, its fourth overseas deal since December as the airline
tries to compete with Gulf rivals.
The airline, founded eight-years ago, has already bought
stakes in three other carriers in a push to chase the big Gulf
state-backed airlines like Dubai's Emirates and Qatar
Airways.
Etihad said it had acquired the 3.96 percent Virgin
Australia stake for $35.6 million via market purchases over the
past few weeks.
"At a point in time, we would like to take it (stake) to a
minimum of 10 percent, if we get the necessary approvals," James
Hogan, Etihad's chief executive told Reuters.
"This is a long game. There's no race here. We have a
10-year commercial relationship with Virgin Australia. This is
just step by step building."
The Virgin stake shows Etihad's willingness to make
acquisitions to compete with its larger Gulf rivals, which are
increasingly challenging European, Asian and Australian carriers
on long-haul routes.
Hogan explained that the growth strategy is designed to make
it the Gulf's top carrier.
He said the airline would take delivery of 100 aircraft
over the next 8 years but still would not be the biggest airline
in the Gulf. "We believe that by investing and partnering it
enables us to extend our network," he said.
In December, the unlisted airline raised a stake in Air
Berlin to nearly 30 percent from just under 3 percent,
for about 73 million euros.
Last month, it bought a 3 percent stake in Irish airline Aer
Lingus as a precursor to a commercial tie-up that could
help the carrier gain more European routes.
It has also bought a 40 percent stake in Air Seychelles.
Virgin Australia's shares rose 2.4 percent on the Australian
bourse on Tuesday following the announcement.
Virgin Australia confirmed that Etihad Airways had bought a
3.96-percent stake and said Etihad was one of Virgin Australia's
strategic alliance partners.
The airline is 26 percent owned by Richard Branson and 20
percent by Air New Zealand.
QANTAS STAKE UNLIKELY
Hogan ruled out any plans by the Gulf carrier to buy a stake
in Virgin Australia's rival carrier Qantas, which on
Tuesday warned of its first annual net loss since its
privatisation in 1995.
"No, we are partners with Virgin Australia," Hogan said when
asked if he would be interested in the airline.
Etihad began flying to Australia in 2007 and along with
Virgin Australia they operate 24 flights a week between Abu
Dhabi and Australia.
Hogan said he expects a good second quarter for the Etihad.
"The first-quarter we were on track. I'm forecasting the
same for second quarter. If we have a good third quarter and see
people travelling, then I'm positive we can achieve continuing
profits," he said.
Etihad's first-quarter revenues rose 28 percent on the back
of increased passenger numbers and the expansion of its global
network.
(Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman.
Editing by Jane Merriman)