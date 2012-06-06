BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
ABU DHABI, June 6 Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways raised its stake in Virgin Australia to 4.99 percent, a day after it announced plans to build its holding in the No. 2 Australian carrier.
"Etihad Airways' equity stake in Virgin Australia Holdings has now reached 4.99 per cent," Etihad said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
"The company remains interested in building a larger stake over time but will only do so after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals," the statement added.
The rapidly-growing Gulf carrier announced on Tuesday that it had bought a 3.96 percent stake in Virgin Australia and planned to increase it stake to at least 10 percent. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.