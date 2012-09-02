(Repeats story first published on Sunday; no change to text)

* Etihad raises stake to 10 pct

* Stake bought through open market purchases

* 10 pct stake valued at $100 mln on current prices

* Abu Dhabi carrier on expansion drive

DUBAI, Sept 2 Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier Etihad Airways has raised its stake in Virgin Australia to 10 percent through open market purchases, the state airline said in a statement on Sunday.

Etihad, founded eight-years ago, received approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) to increase its stake from five percent to 10 percent, it said in the statement.

Etihad has already bought stakes in three other carriers -- Aer Lingus, Air Seychelles and Air Berlin -- in a push to chase the big Gulf state-backed airlines such as Dubai's Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Based on Virgin Australia's current market value, the stake is worth about $100 million. The airline had previously said it was keen to increase its Virgin Australia stake to at least 10 percent.

But the airline does not plan to acquire a majority stake in Virgin Australia, Etihad's President and Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in the statement.

Virgin Australia is 26 percent owned by Richard Branson and 20 percent by Air New Zealand.

Etihad began flying to Australia in 2007 and along with Virgin Australia they operate 24 flights a week between Abu Dhabi and Australia. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair. Editing by Jane Merriman)