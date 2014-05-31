UPDATE 4-HSBC names AIA's Tucker as chairman in break with past
* HSBC shares up 0.9 pct at 1150 GMT (Releads, adds London shares, investor reaction, board member quote)
KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Etiqa Takaful Bhd, Malaysia's largest takaful (Islamic insurance) operator and a unit of Maybank, has raised 300 million Malaysian ringgit ($93.37 million) with an Islamic bond, the first from an Islamic insurer.
Proceeds from the 10-year sukuk will go toward funding general business operations and working capital, Etiqa Takaful said in a filing to the central bank on Friday. Maybank Investment Bank advised the deal.
($1 = 3.2130 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* HSBC shares up 0.9 pct at 1150 GMT (Releads, adds London shares, investor reaction, board member quote)
PARIS, March 13 Fears of rising inflation in the euro zone are highly exaggerated, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.
COLOMBO, March 13 Sri Lankan shares hit a five-week closing low on Monday on worries the country's central bank would raise interest rates at a meeting next week after the International Monetary Fund urged it to tighten monetary policy, brokers said.