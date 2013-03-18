By Mary Mitchell
| LONDON, March 18
LONDON, March 18 (Mary Mitchell has written
several books on the subject of etiquette, including "The
Complete Idiot's Guide to Etiquette" and "Class Acts." She is
also the founder of executive training consultancy The Mitchell
Organization with the website www.themitchell.org. The
opinions expressed are her own.)
I doubt if Shakespeare was thinking about our 21st Century
workplace when he penned that "parting is such sweet sorrow" yet
the oxymoron surely is not lost on anyone who recently has lost
a job or retired from one.
Conversing about such news from an individual whose position
has been made redundant or one who has just retired is, for
sure, a challenge to our compassion and civility.
Losing one's job can be construed as a blessing if you hated
the job and considered each day spent in it purgatorial. In a
perfect world, severance payment can kick start an alternative
career one previously only dreamed of.
For most, though, the experience brings up all sorts of fear
and insecurity, both emotional and financial, and the process is
painful at best - especially when there is a household to
support.
This I know from personal experience. I also know from
personal experience that it's best to have a good cry before
trying to figure out what to say to others.
Let's rule out bashing the individual and the organization
whose decision it was to end your run. We never know when our
paths might cross again.
So, practice saying (in front of a mirror, if possible),
"It's raining outside," and in that very same non-judgmental,
unemotional tone, state: "My company eliminated my job last
week," or, "there was a restructuring and now I'm out of a job."
Then follow it up with something constructive like: "I'm doing
my best to put a good face on the news and pursue every avenue
open to me. I plan to take some courses to buff up my skills in
the meantime."
When you are on the receiving end of this news, it's more
important to stay present with the individual than to share war
stories. After all, this is not about you.
A compassionate response might sound like: "Ouch. This must
be a really trying time for you. I hope you know that I'm in
your corner, and that, if I hear of anything that might be
helpful, I will be sure to let you know. I wish I could make
this process easier on you and your family."
Resist the temptation to try to fix the situation with
unsolicited advice, which is human nature, and do not make
promises you cannot keep. For example, "I'll call the HR
department at my company. I'm sure they'd love to talk with
you." That could lead to unfulfilled expectations and big
disappointment, as well as a fractured friendship.
Retiring from one's job is an equally loaded piece of news
to hear. For one thing, not everybody retires by choice. For
another, irrespective of whose choice the decision was, imminent
retirement is life-altering and can be fraught with as much
trepidation as losing one's job.
It's human nature to want to say something in response. A
friend observed recently that when he announced his retirement,
there were four recurring questions -- 1. What are you going to
do with all that free time? 2. Will you travel? 3. Will you
spend more time with your grandchildren? 4. How does your spouse
feel about it?
My friend further observed that such questions beg amusing
replies: 1. Do you assume that without my job I have no life? 2.
Since I was traveling 40 miles a day each way to and from work,
I hardly can wait to do something more constructive than
commuting. 3. I have 5 grandkids under 5. I emphatically will
not be spending more time with them. 4. Actually, I have not
told my spouse yet. She has a long enough to-do list for me
already.
It seems to me that when we hear that someone has either
lost a job to "downsizing" of one kind or another or has
retired, the most compassionate response might be something
like: "Congratulations. This new chapter should hold lots of
adventure, and I know you are up to the challenge, if anyone
is."
We need not ask questions that my newly-retired friend
described as alternately inane, obtuse, knee-jerk, or laughable.
Wouldn't we all be better served by viewing the situation as a
commencement, a new beginning?
(Writing by Mary Mitchell, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)