(Pamela Eyring is the president of The Protocol School of
Washington (PSOW), which provides professional business
etiquette and international protocol training. Founded in 1988,
PSOW is the only school of its kind in the U.S. to become
accredited. Any opinions expressed are her own. PSOW's website
is: www.psow.edu.)
WASHINGTON Oct 8 After an exceedingly bitter
election in 1800, a victorious Thomas Jefferson sought to heal
some rather raw wounds between the two warring parties.
During his first inaugural address, he uttered the now
famous line, "We are all republicans; we are all federalists."
More than two centuries later, the United States remains
divided by red states, blue states, and those in between.
Around this time each election year, even ordinary citizens
catch political fever and divide themselves into opposing camps.
In business, just like politics, people are often divided -
whether it's a cultural divide, a line drawn between teams in an
organization, or the divide between boss and employee.
Here are a few simple rules that all of us can adopt to
ensure that we display a sense of decorum and civility in the
workplace.
Agree to Disagree.
While the U.S. Constitution allows for freedom of speech,
our own sense of civility should always drive the business
conversation. Always debate issues strictly on the merits and
never resort to personal attacks on another person. And, if you
both hit a brick wall and can't agree, then agree to disagree.
Just the Facts.
Always stick to the facts of an issue and try to understand
the other person's point of view. If you cannot reach a
resolution, simply accept that you believe in different things.
Keep Your Cool.
If your blood starts to boil and you feel your pressure
start to rise, just walk away before a confrontation turns ugly
and you find yourself in a situation you can't mend.
Yelling is not an Option.
Raising your voice to make a point is a sign you are out of
control, too emotional, or worse -you are unstable. Plus, you
accomplish nothing.
Body Language Speaks Volumes.
When you're angry it can show in your body language or tone
and that's no better than showing anger verbally. When you find
yourself in a frustrating situation, adopt the British credo
during World War Two: "Keep calm and carry on."
Election Day is but one day on the Calendar.
At some point the speeches subside, the winning candidate
takes office, and he or she is left to pull factions together
and govern. Likewise, you will return to your normal routine and
will work with people with whom you disagreed, or with their
colleagues.
Etiquette, whether it is business etiquette or the etiquette
of running a political campaign, is defined as "the customs or
rules governing behavior regarded as correct or acceptable."
The next time you're about to get angry with someone you
work with ask yourself, "will my behavior be viewed as correct?
"Will my behavior be viewed as acceptable"?
