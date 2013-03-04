(Anna Post is the spokeswoman for The Emily Post Institute, a
U.S.-based organization founded in 1946 that addresses societal
concerns including business etiquette, raising polite children
and civility. Her latest book "Emily Posts's Etiquette" is out
now. The opinions expressed are her own. The Emily Post
Institute's website is www.emilypost.com)
By Anna Post
Burlington, VT., March 4 A few days ago I
attended my aunt's 50th birthday party. It was a terrific
bash-her friends and family were there in suits and cocktail
dresses for a night of dinner and dancing. My uncle went all-out
on the evening, and had mailed invitations well over a month in
advance, giving until the week before the party to reply.
Confession of an all-too-human etiquette expert: He got my
reply on the day it was due-and only after my mom thankfully
dropped me a reminder. I had found myself in a position that
many well-intentioned people do: They know whether or not they
can attend, and think-"Great! I'll let the host know."
What they fail to do is go immediately to the phone or
computer (or in the case of a wedding, the mailbox) and do so.
Maybe they can't at that moment, and then forget.
Maybe they need to check with a spouse first, or arrange for
childcare. My point is that many of us are well intentioned, and
yet our intentions don't count for much when we don't follow
through.
This is why failure to respond to invitations is so annoying
to so many. Without our follow through, there is no way for the
host to intuit our answer, and all the while they need to know
their final numbers for planning purposes.
And this is to say nothing of the hurt many hosts feel when
they go to the effort of arranging an event only to be met with
silence.
Failure to RSVP (French for répondez s'il vous plaît, or
"please reply") is one of the biggest etiquette complaints I
hear about, and the one that is often accompanied by the most
frustration.
Whether the event is a children's birthday party or a
wedding, hosts are often left to hound guests for an answer or
else assume that the guest in question won't be coming.
In fact, most wedding invitations today reflect a recent
change in etiquette that was made to encourage replies.
It used to be that a guest would use his or her own personal
stationery to pen a very formal, third person reply to a wedding
invitation: "Ms. Anna Post accepts with pleasure your kind
invitation"
But as failure to reply grew several decades ago, hosts
decided to make responding foolproof by including a small reply
card with its own stamped and addressed envelope.
Rather like notes that grade school children pass to one
another, these reply cards have a simple line for the guest's
name and box to check "will attend with pleasure" or "declines
with regret."
How easy is that?
And yet I still hear from many brides that they need to
chase down errant guests. It's not the method of reply that
matters; it's us.
So I present you with this challenge: follow through.
Start with invitations.
If you need help remembering to reply, set a reminder on
your phone, put a sticky note on your mirror, or keep the
invitation in a prominent place where you won't forget or lose
it.
If you need to check your calendar first, reply to email or
text invitations immediately with a messaging saying just
that-and add a "Thanks for thinking of me/us!" for good measure.
The world did not come close to ending because I gave my
reply to my uncle the day it was due. But I did run the risk of
suggesting that I didn't think much of the effort he was making,
or worse, that I was holding out for a better offer.
While that was far from my intention, the whole point of
etiquette is to help us build and maintain good relationships
with others.
RSVPs encapsulate this idea: we can lag behind, we can come
in on par, or we can go above and beyond. Think of this one
task-RSVPing to invitations before they are due-as the gateway
to other opportunities to show our respect and appreciation for
others.
