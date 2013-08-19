(Mary M. Mitchell has written several books on the subject of
etiquette, now in 11 languages, most recently "The Complete
Idiot's Guide to Modern Manners Fast Track" and "Woofs to the
Wise". She is the founder of executive training consultancy The
Mitchell Organization (www.themitchellorganization.com). The
opinions expressed are her own.)
By Mary M. Mitchell
SEATTLE, Aug 19 There's skepticism, and then
there's skepticism.
The best-known kind is the dim or jaundiced view one adopts
when faced with an improbable explanation, get-rich-quick offer,
emailed appeal for money from Nigerian ex-royalty, food nearing
its expiration date, cliff-diving invitation, or what have you.
This kind of skepticism (justified or not) is decidedly
negative.
Then there's "Professional Skepticism" - an accounting term
I learned from Ken Daly, CEO and president of the National
Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) back in 2007.
Professional skepticism uses a questioning mind and a
critical assessment of audit evidence. That may sound just like
regular old skepticism, but in this case, the auditor does not
assume that management is either honest or dishonest.
Now, one needn't be an accountant to practice professional
skepticism. Imagine the impact on our workplaces if we could all
keep an open mind, pre-judge less, listen more and gather
information more effectively.
Multiplied across an organization, the potential for better
corporate governance and performance is boundless.
But how does one get there in the real world? How do
professional skeptics keep an open mind and ask tough questions
about sensitive topics without igniting drama, dissembling and
defensiveness?
The answer: By applying the basic rules of etiquette. Which
brings us to your seven secrets of civil skepticism.
1. Show respect.
A workplace cannot operate without a culture of respect that
extends up, down and across every level of the corporation. From
cashier to CEO, each employee holds a unique position that has
value to the company. Every person has demands on his or her
time. Reflect respect in setting appointments, being on time,
and addressing co-workers. Always remember to say please and
thank you, and if you make a mistake, apologize sincerely and
immediately.
2. Choose the right setting.
In these overly public days, when we are privy to the phone
calls of passing strangers and intimate details of acquaintances
on the Internet, privacy seems a thing of the past. And yet,
privacy is essential for detailed questioning, challenging and
certainly criticizing. Find a room, close the door, and turn off
your phone. Privacy encourages candor and reduces noisy
distractions that can impede information gathering.
3. Tame your tone.
An accusatory, disbelieving or sarcastic tone of voice will
sabotage your efforts every time. Practice speaking in an
unemotional tone (as if you were saying "It's raining") until
you can ask hard questions this way. This extends to non-verbal
communication. Quell the eye rolling, foot jiggling, crossed
arms, and smirks.
4. Stifle the "you."
Steer clear of "you" language as much as possible. If you
say to me, "How can you possibly explain this result?" you can
be sure that I will be building my defense, not hearing your
message. Instead, try "I would like to understand better your
thinking in reporting this result. Can you tell me more?" or,
"Can you explain what led you to that conclusion?" With these, I
am much more likely to enter into a dialogue with you. And that
will give you better information.
5. Beware the "but bomb."
I've learned the hard way that the word but seems to erase
everything I just said. I call this the "but bomb," and I've
learned to substitute the word yet, especially when I am having
difficult conversations. The more diplomatic yet helps me
remember that the other person probably does not want to hear
what I am about to say. It also helps me keep my temper and ego
in check, which is essential when I need to see the big picture.
6. Hold your tongue.
Interruptions saturate our culture and our daily lives.
Being interrupted is like climbing a mountain and getting kicked
back down just as you reach the summit. So learn not to
interrupt, especially someone to whom you have just posed a
question. Interruptions only lead to frustration, resentment and
soon...anger. Remember: Introverts need to think to talk, while
extroverts need to talk to think.
7. Be reflective.
When listening, if you hear someone emphasize a key phrase,
it's very important to speak the phrase back exactly and
precisely. No paraphrasing. If a person says, "recognition of
revenue," repeat "recognition of revenue" and not "revenue
recognition."
Simple? In one sense. Silly? Not at all.
Last year, NACD launched a five-part webinar series about
skepticism. I collaborated on the project with William White, a
professor at Northwestern University and a retired CEO who
serves on the board of NACD.
The series showed that skepticism which employs the rules of
etiquette creates an atmosphere of respectful disagreement, so
that nobody feels bloodied in the process.
Studies by Harvard University, The Carnegie Foundation, the
Stanford Research Institute and Google have all concluded
research that supports this.
All have concluded that an employee's performance and
advancement rely far more heavily on interpersonal skills than
on technical knowledge.
Or as John D. Rockefeller once put it: "I will pay more for
the ability to deal with people than any other skill under the
sun."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)