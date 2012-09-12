HONG KONG, Sept 12 Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' biggest telecommunications company, launched on Wednesday a selldown of a stake worth as much as $502 million in Indonesia's PT XL Axiata, according to a term sheet seen Reuters.

Etisalat is offering the Axiata shares in a range of 6,100 to 6,300 rupiah, equivalent to a discount of up to 9 percent, the term sheet showed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)