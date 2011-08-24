BRIEF-Tessi Q4 revenue up 33,9 pct at 103.7 million euros
* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros ($111.31 million) versus 77.4 million euros year ago, up 33,9 pct
* Telco creates new group chief executive role
* Julfar was previously COO at Etisalat
* Move part of global expansion strategy (Adds details, background)
DUBAI, Aug 24 UAE telecoms operator Etisalat has appointed Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar to a newly created group chief executive role as part of a new global expansion strategy, it said on Wednesday.
Julfar was most recently chief operating officer at the Abu Dhabi-listed former monopoly, the company said. Julfar also serves on the board of Etisalat's two international subsidiaries, including its Saudi Arabian venture Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), a company statement said on Wednesday.
"The appointment comes as part of a new expansion phase that will see Etisalat strengthen its position globally," it said.
Etisalat, which dropped plans to buy a controlling stake in Kuwait's Zain for $12 billion earlier this year, currently operates in 18 countries.
The state-owned telco was preparing for a major management shake-up that included the retirement of its long-time chairman and the appointment of a new group chief executive, a local newspaper reported earlier in the month.
The Gulf's largest telecoms firm, which is 60-percent-owned by the government, reported a 14.9 percent drop in profits last month, on higher operating costs and increasing competition in its home market from Dubai-based operator du .
Etisalat's group financial officer Salem Al Sharhan left in April, citing personal reasons. The company's shares were up 0.5 percent in early Abu Dhabi trade. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Will Waterman)
