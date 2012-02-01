(Adds details)
DUBAI, FEB 1 - UAE telecoms operator Etisalat
named Saleh Al Abdooli as chief executive of its
domestic operations on Wednesday, also appointing a new CEO for
Egyptian unit Etisalat Misr in the latest management reshuffle
at the former state telecoms monopoly.
Abdooli was CEO of Etisalat Misr, but now takes the reins in
the UAE - replacing acting CEO Nasser bin Obood - where rival du
has built up an estimated 45 percent share of mobile
subscribers since launching services in 2007.
Saeed Al Hamli is now chief of Etisalat Misr, in which
Etisalat owns a 66 percent stake.
Etisalat is active in 18 countries across Asia, Africa and
the Middle East, but its home market provided three-quarters of
revenue in the third quarter.
Earlier this month, Etisalat appointed Jamal al Jarwan as
the its new chief regional officer for Asia and analysts expect
the operator will also appoint heads for Africa and the Middle
East.
Last August, Ahmad Julfar became group chief executive while
in December Daniel Ritz appointed chief strategy officer and
Serkan Okandan group chief financial officer. Matthew Willsher
joined as chief marketing officer last year.
(Reporting by Matt Smith)