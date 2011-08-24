DUBAI Aug 24 UAE telecoms operator Etisalat appointed Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar to a newly-created group chief executive role, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Julfar was most recently the chief operating officer at the Abu Dhabi-listed former monopoly and the move was part of the telco's new global expansion strategy, the company said.

Etisalat, which dropped plans to buy a controlling stake in Kuwait's Zain earlier this year, currently operates in 18 countries. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Praveen Menon)