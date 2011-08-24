BRIEF-Tessi Q4 revenue up 33,9 pct at 103.7 million euros
* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros ($111.31 million) versus 77.4 million euros year ago, up 33,9 pct
DUBAI Aug 24 UAE telecoms operator Etisalat appointed Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar to a newly-created group chief executive role, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Julfar was most recently the chief operating officer at the Abu Dhabi-listed former monopoly and the move was part of the telco's new global expansion strategy, the company said.
Etisalat, which dropped plans to buy a controlling stake in Kuwait's Zain earlier this year, currently operates in 18 countries. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair, Editing by Praveen Menon)
* Q4 revenue 103.7 million euros ($111.31 million) versus 77.4 million euros year ago, up 33,9 pct
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 U.S. President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced a legal hurdle on Monday that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.
TORONTO, Feb 6 BlackBerry Ltd has signed a hardware licensing agreement covering India and nearby countries, the Canadian company said on Monday, filling in the last markets where a third-party will manufacture its once-ubiquitous devices as it turns fully to software.