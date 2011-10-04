DUBAI Oct 4 Emirates Telecommunications Corp.
(Etisalat) is open to partnerships or obtaining new
licences as it seeks to expand into different markets, the
United Arab Emirates carrier said on Tuesday.
Available mergers and acquisition opportunities are
decreasing despite an ongoing need for consolidation within the
industry, Ahmed bin Ali, Etisalat's senior vice president for
corporate communications, said on the sidelines of a business
conference.
"Competition is healthy and good for customers but if we are
overdoing it, it will be miserable for customers. Price wars
(mean) less services will be introduced, less investment," Ali
said, adding that regulators can play a role in helping small
players consolidate with other operators.
Ali said the company has enough reserve cash to buy another
operator, if the opportunity meets its investment strategy.
But in the absence of consolidation opportunities, Ali said
the company sees greenfield licences or partnerships as an ideal
way to enter markets, such as Asia and Africa.
"There's a chance of consolidation (but) if this is not
available, the right model for most of the market is partnering
or alliances between operators where they can benefit from
economies of scale, resources and technology," he said.
"Different operators in Asia and Africa can will be able to
benefit from our experience."
Etisalat, which operates in 18 countries, has reported
falling profits in five of the past six quarters.
About three quarters of its revenues in the first half of
2011 came from the UAE, where rival du now claims a 44
percent share of the oil exporter's mobile subscribers. Du
launched services in 2007.
Mobile penetration in the UAE was 145 percent in 2010, down
from 154 percent a year earlier, according to the International
Telecommunications Union.
(Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Reed Stevenson)