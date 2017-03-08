DUBAI, March 8 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams ($0.11) per share for the second half of 2016, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement.

If approved by shareholders, this would bring its total payout for last year to 0.8 dirhams per share, Etisalat said.

For 2015, the firm also paid a cash dividend of 0.8 dirhams per share, including 0.4 dirhams for the second half of the year.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)