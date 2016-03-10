DUBAI, March 10 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat has appointed Hatem Dowidar as its acting chief executive officer until the group restructures by June-end, a statement by the telecom operator to the bourse showed on Thursday.

Outgoing CEO Ahmad Julfar resigned for personal reasons, Etisalat said in the statement.

The firm did not elaborate on the restructuring plans.

(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)