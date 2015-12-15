DUBAI Dec 15 United Arab Emirates telecommunications firm Etisalat is talking to banks about raising a $2 billion three-year loan, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Etisalat is keen to close the loan, which will be structured as a revolving credit facility, in the first quarter of 2016, two of the sources said.

Nobody was immediately available to comment from Etisalat. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and David French, editing by Louise Heavens)