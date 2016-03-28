DUBAI, March 28 Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat Group said on Monday it had appointed Saleh Adbullah al-Abdooli as chief executive officer as the company continues to restructure.

Abdooli replaces Hatem Dowidar, who was appointed interim CEO earlier this month, Etisalat said in a statement.

Dowidar, who will now report to Abdooli, had replaced Ahmad Julfar who resigned for personal reasons. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Savio D'Souza)