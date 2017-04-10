(Refiles to clarify in para 4 that Reuters asked Etisalat CEO
for comment)
By Stanley Carvalho and Chijioke Ohuocha
DUBAI/LAGOS, April 10 The Nigerian arm of Abu
Dhabi telecom group Etisalat is yet to agree a deal on
restructuring a $1.2 billion loan with local banks after it
missed a payment, a company source told Reuters.
Etisalat Nigeria told Reuters last month that it was in
talks with lenders to restructure the loan.
The source, who is not authorised to speak to media, said
that Etisalat and the group of 13 Nigerian lenders were yet to
agree on a debt restructuring proposal.
The source was speaking on the sidelines of Etisalat's
annual general meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, where Chief
Executive Saleh Al Abdooli declined to comment on the debt talks
when asked by Reuters.
Etisalat did not respond to a request for comment.
Nigerian regulators agreed with local banks in March to
pursue a default deal rather than a receivership for Etisalat
Nigeria so as not to deter investors and to avoid a wider debt
crisis.
Sources have said that Etisalat would consider selling its
stake in the Nigerian entity after the debt deal is agreed.
