By Chijioke Ohuocha
| LAGOS, July 3
LAGOS, July 3 The chairman of Etisalat Nigeria,
Hakeem Belo-Osagie, has resigned from the telecoms company after
talks to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan collapsed, prompting a
major foreign shareholder to exit the business, two company
sources told Reuters.
Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala said on
June 23 it had pulled out of Etisalat Nigeria after the telecoms
firm failed to restructure the loan with Nigerian banks.
The sources said the lenders had retained Etisalat Nigeria
Chief Executive Matthew Wilshire but that discussion were
ongoing on the use of the brand, whose parent company is United
Arab Emirates' Etisalat.
Etisalat Nigeria was not available to comment.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha,; Editing by Louise Heavens)