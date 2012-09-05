Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 5 Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' biggest telecommunications company, said on Wednesday it has decided not to bid for airwaves in an Indian state auction scheduled in November.
Etisalat earlier this year shut down its Indian mobile operations, after a court ordered to revoke cellular permits including those granted to its local affiliate in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.
The airwaves auction is the last chance for carriers affected by the court ruling to win back their permits. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)